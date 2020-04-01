OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez and Himanshi Khurana team up together?

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has been all over the news ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress grabbed attention for her closeness with Asim Riaz and fans simply loved this cute couple on the show.

Himanshi and Asim recently came together for a music video Kalla Sohna Nai and the video got a great response from the fans.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has managed to impress one Bollywood diva and how. We are talking about Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacky was recently seen in a music video Genda Phool where she featured with Badshah. The song has received a terrific response from the viewers.

It seems Himanshi has loved the song a lot and was seen grooving on it. Jacky simply loved Himanshi's video and shared it on her Instagram account.

The actress called Himanshi super hot as she showed her amazing moves on Genda Phool.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we are sure Jacqueline made Himanshi's day by showering praises on her.

