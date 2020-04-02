OMG! Jannat is upset with Siddarth Nigam

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two big names from the world of television. The two are internet sensations. Siddarth is ruling the television screens with his performance as Alladin in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga whereas Jannat was seen last on Colors Tu Aashiqui and is on a break.

They are a pro at Tik Tok videos and in no time their views hit a million views. We came across a throwback video where Jannat and Siddarth, in character roles, are seen fighting with each other, and then Jannat gets upset with Siddarth. She goes on to harm herself, that’s when Sid comes and saves her and remarking that is she crazy to hurt herself?

The fans love to see Jannat and Siddarth together. They have commented that there are in love with the video and they would want to see more of them.

Well, there is news doing the rounds that Jannat is dating Mr Faisu, whereas Siddarth is dating his co-star Avneet Kaur. At times the fans get confused to which couple is better when it comes to these videos.