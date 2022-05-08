OMG! Jannat Zubair has found the Jethalal of her life and it is too cute to be missed

Jannat Zubair was applauded for her successful stint in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 16:25
MUMBAI:Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is currently running on the small screens and also entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how the contestants are trying their best to perform each and every stunt.

Apart from showing their daredevil avatar, the contestants are having a gala time shooting for the show and also when they are not performing stunts.

We have seen how the contestants are getting along well on the set and even now after the show which wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Rajiv Adatia is one popular contestant of the show and also everyone's favorite.

Well, the actor is constantly seen hanging out with his co-contestants.

And now, Jannat Zubair has shared a reel where she and Rajiv are enacting a scene from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Rajiv turns Jethalal for Jannat and the duo make for a great pair for this runny reel.

Jannat and Rajiv seem to be the new BFFs in town.

On the work front, Jannat is likely to be a part of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Nothing much is known about their collaboration but we can't wait to see her joining KJo's film production.

Jannat who rose to fame as a child actor in the show Phulwa.

She has previously starred in shows like Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap , Siyaasat, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Tu Aashiqui among others.

