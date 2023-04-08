OMG!! Jannat Zubair hijacks Shivangi Joshi’s room for this shocking reason; read to know more

Janant and Shivangi are very close friends of the industry and they bonded on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Now Shivangi shared a video where one can see how Jannat hijacked the room of Shivangi.
MUMBAI:  Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

She was last seen in COLORS show Bekaboo.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Aradhana in Sony TV’s Barsatein.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media, where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV, and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success, and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today, Jannat is a well-known actress and she has 40 million followers on social media. In fact, she has entered the Forbes list as well.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12”, where she aced all the stunts and became one of the finalists of the show.

Now both Jannat and Shivangi were contestants in the same season and they got along very well and became best of friends on the show.

Very often we have seen how the two have a good time as share pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Jannat had gone to Shivangi’s house to have a stayover and she seemed to have hijacked her room.

Shivangi shared a video and showed a glimpse of Jannat lying down on her bed and one can hear how she says that Jannat has hijacked her bed.

Jannat in return tells her that she is going to sleep over and to close the door as he enjoys eating and watching something.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat and Shivangi are very close friends and they give major friendship goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

