OMG! Jannat Zubair SLAPPED TikTok star Faisal Shaikh

26 Oct 2019 03:45 PM
MUMBAI: There is no looking back for television's popular actress Jannat Zubair.
 
The actress is fiercely focused on achieving her dreams of making it big in the industry.
 
The youngster recently shot an advertisement with Telegu actor Nagarjunna. She is also associated with Katrina's beauty product Kay By Katrina.
 
The actress achieved a milestone as she touched the mark of 11 million followers on Instagram.
 
Jannat couldn't contain her happiness about this and thus slapped co-actor friend Faisal Shaikh.
 
Shocked? Don't be!
 
Jannat took to Instagram and posted a fun video with Faisal on achieving this milestone.
 
Have a look at the video.
 
 
What are your views on Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh's bond?
 
Hit the comments section below. 
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
