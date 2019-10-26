OMG! Jannat Zubair SLAPPED TikTok star Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI: There is no looking back for television's popular actress Jannat Zubair.

Th e actress is fiercely focused on achieving her dreams of making it big in the industry.

The youngster recently shot an advertisement with Telegu actor Nagarjunna. She is also associated with Katrina's beauty product Kay By Katrina.

The actress achieved a milestone as she touched the mark of 11 million followers on Instagram.

Jannat couldn't contain her happiness about this and thus slapped co-actor friend Faisal Shaikh.

Shocked? Don't be!

Jannat took to Instagram and posted a fun video with Faisal on achieving this milestone.

Have a look at the video.

