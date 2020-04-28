OMG! Jannat Zubair's dad chops off her hair; her reaction is unbelievable

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The ace star has come a long way in her career. Jannat started her career at a very young age and today, she is ruling several hearts with her creativity and talent.

The actress is constantly climbing the ladder of success with her achievements one after the other. Jannat is the first and the youngest celebrity of the Telly world to have such a huge fan following on Instagram. Jannat has currently a whopping 15.9 million followers on Instagram.

The diva is not only popular on Instagram but also on Youtube. Jannat has her own Youtube page and has a whopping 1.3 million followers.

The pretty actress has shared many interesting videos on her Youtube channel which are simply amazing.

From giving her room tour to sharing her cooking skills, Jannat has lots of amazing videos.

A few days back, we saw how Jannat's brother Ayaan Zubair did her makeup. And now, it seems her dad is set to give her a makeover by giving her a haircut.

Jannat revealed how her parents are too much possessive about her hair and never lets her chop them. We can see how Jannta is insisting her dad to chop her hair properly but he hard chopped them.

Take a look at the video:

Well, after lots of nok-jhok, Jannat showed her new look and she seemed quite happy with it.

