OMG! Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Split up? Does she have a new Dubai Boyfriend?

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular and well-known faces of the television world.

The actress has been a part of several good projects in her long career span.

Jasmin is popularly known for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Jasmin has also been famously part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatroin Khiladi.

Jasmin found love with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 and the duo is one of the most loved couples of Bigg Boss and even has a ship name JasLy.

In addition to posting amazing pictures and videos regularly on Instagram, Jasmin is very active on social media. Jasmin's posts always receive a great response from fans. Especially her cute PDA with boyfriend Aly Goni.

But is all not well with Jasmin and Aly, has she found a new boyfriend that lives in Dubai?

None of this is true. Jasmin and Aly are still going strong but fans were a little bit shocked when Jasmin took to Instagram to share a story and captioned it, 'My Dubai boyfriend'.

Take a look at the post here:

But fans are relieved now since the person in the story is her best friend Purva Rana. And their favorite couple JasLy is still going strong.

Jasmin was last seen in Bigg Boss season 14 and since her stint in the reality show, Jasmin has been in many music videos and has also signed a Punjabi Feature film and she'll start shooting soon.

