OMG: Jasmin Bhasin issues clarification on her comment ‘Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai’ to Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss certainly makes celebrities overnight stars and Jasmin Bhasin, who is one of the most loved celebrities on television rose to immense fame after her participation in the show.

Currently Jay Bhanushali in inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and is garnering much attention for the way he is playing his game. Well, there is a show titled Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two which has her participation and she took potshots at Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's marriage.

While the video is garnering quite some attention, Jasmin Bhasin issued a clarification saying that her remark was in jest and the promo was a ‘bad edit’. “To the people writing about my remark on Mahi on @FlipkartVideo show, it was a fun and funny remark jo hum mazaak mein bol rahe they (which was said in jest) because Jay and I were in a debate and unfortunately it was a bad edit. I absolutely love Jay and Mahi. Best couple I know and I just love them,” she wrote on Twitter.

It appears that Mahhi was not offended by Jasmin’s comment and wrote to her, “Tu meri jaan tu kuch bhi bol sakti hai. Haq hai tera mujhpe tara ki (You are my darling, you can say anything. You have a right on me and Tara).” The promo showed Jasmin responding to a question on what percentage of men think they are better in decision-making roles than women. She said that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men and they want to assert their authority.

Jay said that women can’t even decide what to cook at home without consulting men, to which Jasmin replied, “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai (He is taking out the frustration he feels because of his wife on this show),” she said. Jasmin also seemed to target Mahhi as she told Jay, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai (It’s your misfortune that your wife is like this).”

