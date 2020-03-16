OMG! Jasmine Bhasin reveals that she waited for Aly Goni for three years; says “I had feelings for him but didn’t want to force my emotions on him”

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them Jasly.

The couple keeps going on vacations and shares photos on social media, giving major couple goals.

The chemistry between them is so beautiful that they spread love everywhere.

Recently in an interview, Jasmine revealed that she waited for almost three years to have Aly Goni in her life.

The actress said, “I waited for three years since we were friends with each other, and ‘Yes’ I did have feelings for him but didn’t want to force my emotions on him so I waited for him for three years.”

It’s so beautiful and elegant and this shows the love Aly has for Jasmin and no wonder they make a wonderful pair.

The fans miss watching them together as their chemistry is worth the watch.

Well, there is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the iconic real-life couple in telly land.

