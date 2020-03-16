OMG! Jasmine Bhasin reveals that she waited for Aly Goni for three years; says “I had feelings for him but didn’t want to force my emotions on him”

Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television and recently Jasmin revealed how she liked Aly and waited for him for three years

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 15:17
OMG! Jasmine Bhasin reveals that she waited for Aly Goni for three years and says “ I had feelings for him but didn’t want to fo

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them Jasly.

The couple keeps going on vacations and shares photos on social media, giving major couple goals.

(ALSO READ : Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside )

The chemistry between them is so beautiful that they spread love everywhere.

Recently in an interview, Jasmine revealed that she waited for almost three years to have Aly Goni in her life.

The actress said, “I waited for three years since we were friends with each other, and ‘Yes’ I did have feelings for him but didn’t want to force my emotions on him so I waited for him for three years.”

It’s so beautiful and elegant and this shows the love Aly has for Jasmin and no wonder they make a wonderful pair.

The fans miss watching them together as their chemistry is worth the watch.

Well, there is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the iconic real-life couple in telly land.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

(ALSO READ : Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside

Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan Voot Colors TellyChakkar LOVE Couple Goals
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 15:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonakshi Sinha plays the lead in her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in a film which is special to her in more ways than one. Her brother, Kussh S...
EXCLUSIVE! After Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony TV's Maddam Sir
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know...
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
MUMBAI: Amidst the nude photoshoot controversy, good news for Ranveer Singh fans as the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has...
EXCLUSIVE! Naati Pinky's Sheetal Rajankar JOINS the cast of Molkki 2 on Colors Rishtey
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sunny Ghanshani JOINS the cast of Zee TV's Sanjog
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.Also read:...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Asuras have a selfish plan to take all the Amrit
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
Confirmed! Ranveer Singh to share the screen space with a renowned Hollywood star for his upcoming action series
Latest Video