OMG! Jennifer Winget says her parents were against her decision of getting married to Karan Singh Grover, but she listened to her heart; MORE DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI : Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, the actress portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession with love, whereas Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession with hatred. The actress' performance was highly appreciated.

Today, she is a superstar on television, and many actresses admire her work and are her fans.

Jennifer Winger and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most loved couples on television and they were considered one of the most iconic couples on television.

The two dated for a couple of years before they tied the knot in the year 2012 but then unfortunately their marriage ended in two years and the couple filed for divorce in the year 2014.

In a recent interview, Jennifer spoke about her marriage where she said that how everyone was against her decision of getting married.

The actress said, “I got married because I was in love and at that time everyone told me it was a wrong decision and were against it including my parents. They did tell me to think over it and thought that I was hurrying in getting married. I was adamant to get married and even if God would have come and told me not to marry I would have still listened to my heart. But life had some other plans and in the end, it didn’t work out have no regrets as I am living with the good memories that I had from it.”

She also spoke about how her parents dealt with the separation. “It was tough on them also and they were left heartbroken as everything happened all of a sudden that it took time for all of us to process it but all is well know I am glad I came out of that phase much stronger and a better version of me was discovered,” she said.

Well, even Kajen fans were left heartbroken when the couple got separated but it's good to see that both have moved on in their respective lives.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen on Voot series Code M Season 2.

