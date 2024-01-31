OMG! Jhanak’s Dolly Sohi quits the Hiba Nawab starrer show due to her cancer treatment

Dolly Sohi who plays the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show has now made a decision to quit the show due to her on-going cancer treatment. Dolly who was diagnosed with Cervical cancer a while ago decided to reschedule her surgery
Dolly Sohi

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show Jhanak has been winning the hearts of audiences. The show is slowly but surely making a place in the hearts of viewers with its amazing performances and storyline. The show stars Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in the lead. The show also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Dolly Sohi, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others.

Dolly Sohi who plays the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show has now made a decision to quit the show due to her on-going cancer treatment. Dolly who was diagnosed with Cervical cancer a while ago decided to reschedule her surgery due to work commitments but now has decided to quit the show for her continued treatment.

Dolly told a news portal, “I had to quit the show because earlier, I was undergoing chemotherapy once a month. Now, with daily radiation, I'm experiencing a lot of weakness, and it's affecting my ability to shoot.”

 Despite her failing health, Dolly has a positive attitute toward life and is embracing her bald look. She recently shared a post and wrote, “YOU CANNOT GO BACK N CHANGE THE BEGINNING, BUT U CAN START WHERE U R AND CHANGE THE ENDING”

