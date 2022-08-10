OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!

He is popular and still remembered for his role as the Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Mohammed Akbar in Zee TV’s historical drama Jodha Akbar.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 12:41
Check it out!

MUMBAI :Rajat Tokas rose to fame at a young age with his portrayal of historical figures.

Rajat was later selected to play the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan in his teenage days in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. Fans applauded him for his stupendous acting and charm in the show. The actor played the parallel lead in Star Plus’ Tere Liye opposite Harshad Chopra and Anupriya Kapoor.


ALSO READ: SHOCKING! These lead actors who are no more on talking terms in spite of romancing each other on-screen

Rajat has been a part of a handful of episodics like Fear Files and Bandani. He is popular and still remembered for his role as the Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Mohammed Akbar in Zee TV’s historical drama Jodha Akbar.

He was also the leading man in Chandra Nandini and then in Naagin 3 as Vikrant.

Fans of Rajat Tokas are still waiting to see him on screen. If you are a fan of Rajat Tokas and have not heard from him in a long time, there is no need to be concerned. We've included some new photos of Rajat Tokas in today's post.

Rajat Tokas recently published a photo on his Instagram account that has gone viral. Rajat's expression in this photo is unexpected. The fans are unable to recognise Rajat due to his beard and moustache. But her innocent grin continues to captivate people. Rajat is wearing a red sweater in this photo.

Check it out:

Fans reaction to the video and the photos of his transformation have been amazing and Rajat’s transformation into being a buff guy is clearly a result of his body building. They cannot believe that this is the same guy they have portray the role of emperor Akbar and other popular mytho shows.

Fans have definetly missed him onscreen, he was last seen in the show Naagin 3 as Vikrant and since then he has’nt been really active on the acting front.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”

Credits: NDTV

 

    

 

Rajat Tokas Rajat Tokas Shows Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan Jodha Akbar Chandra Nandini Naagin 3 Naagin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Raja Purohitt to be roped in for Disney+ Hotstar’s Sabse Bada Rupaiyya
MUMBAI :OTT has been growing wonderfully, and many talented actors are finally getting their dues because of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Time in Sai’s favour, Satya wants Vijendra to stay
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, who is also recognized as Rashmi from Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela, has captivated viewers...
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
MUMBAI: They say love is blind, as it sees no religion,  caste, color or age. This has been proved true not just with...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are...
Recent Stories
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dharti Bhatt
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
Nikki Sharma
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
CONGRATULATIONS! Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are now proud owners of a new flat in Mumbai
TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Amazing! Kishwer Merchant’s TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers