OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!

MUMBAI :Rajat Tokas rose to fame at a young age with his portrayal of historical figures.

Rajat was later selected to play the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan in his teenage days in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. Fans applauded him for his stupendous acting and charm in the show. The actor played the parallel lead in Star Plus’ Tere Liye opposite Harshad Chopra and Anupriya Kapoor.



Rajat has been a part of a handful of episodics like Fear Files and Bandani. He is popular and still remembered for his role as the Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Mohammed Akbar in Zee TV’s historical drama Jodha Akbar.

He was also the leading man in Chandra Nandini and then in Naagin 3 as Vikrant.

Fans of Rajat Tokas are still waiting to see him on screen. If you are a fan of Rajat Tokas and have not heard from him in a long time, there is no need to be concerned. We've included some new photos of Rajat Tokas in today's post.

Rajat Tokas recently published a photo on his Instagram account that has gone viral. Rajat's expression in this photo is unexpected. The fans are unable to recognise Rajat due to his beard and moustache. But her innocent grin continues to captivate people. Rajat is wearing a red sweater in this photo.

Fans reaction to the video and the photos of his transformation have been amazing and Rajat’s transformation into being a buff guy is clearly a result of his body building. They cannot believe that this is the same guy they have portray the role of emperor Akbar and other popular mytho shows.

Fans have definetly missed him onscreen, he was last seen in the show Naagin 3 as Vikrant and since then he has’nt been really active on the acting front.

