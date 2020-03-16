OMG! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Gungun, aka Yesha Rughani is upset for this reason, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is immensely loved by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video, we see that Akriti, aka Riya Bhattacharje has exposed her co-star Yesha, aka Gungun, who is upset about being decked up as a bride. Take a look at her funny banter with her co-star in the video below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Maya points out infront of everyone, that Anubhav carried Gungun in his arms and didn’t even let her (Maya) or Ranvijay go with him to the hospital. Garima reminds everyone that there’s no point in talking about all this and it’ll be better if everyone goes to the hospital to check on Gungun but one of the guests says that Anubhav is already there at the hospital.

Charu gets irritated and tells the person to not misunderstand Anubhav. Sargam tells them that Anubhav is always helping people. She also adds that if it wasn’t Gungun but some other girl, he would’ve done the same for her as well.

