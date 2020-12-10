OMG! Kabir loses in front of Ridhima but there's a twist; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is one of the most popular drama series on the small screen. The romantic-thriller has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with its intriguing storyline.

We have seen how Kabir's true face is exposed in front of Ridhima and he is giving a tough time to Ridhima and Vansh AKA Vihaan.

Ridhima has faced lots of troubles and lost many times in front of Kabir's ugly tactics.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Riddhima smitten by Vihaan's romantic compliment

However, things are totally different in real life. A video shared on Helly's Youtube channel shows how the actress finally wins against Kabir AKA Vishal Vashistha.

Helly had an arm-wrestling competition with Vishal and the actor lost it to Helly. The actress was beaming with pride for defeating Vishal.

Take a look:

Well, Ridhima and Kabir's reel-life battle is still going on, however, she finally managed to win against him in real life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Ishani exposes Vihaan and Ridhima