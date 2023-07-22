OMG! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s original cast reunites for a Major Celebration but some where mising! Read More!

MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful seasons, the show moved to digital platform.

The show stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles. The audience loves and adores them and their ship name is Manan. 

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of the show because the show had its 9th anniversary and most of the cast got together to celebrate.

The cast reunited for the 9th-year celebration, including, Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Karan Jotwani, Mehul Nisar, Kishwer Merchant, Krisaan Bareto, Rushad Rana, Utkarsh Gupta and more.

Mehul Nisar posted a photo of the group as well and Niti also took to her Instagram stories to share the deets from the bash.

Check it out:

The show came out with a fourth season on a digital platform and was very well received and loved by the Manan fans. 

Fans are now waiting to see a 5th season of the show as well and hopeful all of the old cast comes back for it. 

Do you want to see all of the cast back for another season?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

