OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms exit from Pandya Stores, says, “undoubtedly my career best journey comes to an end soon”! Read for more!

MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers, living in Somnath and running their store and managing their lives, and staying together as a family.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that the show is going to take a major 15-year leap. And ahead of the leap, the show has hit a major milestone.Kanwar Dhillon who stars as Shiva has been one of the strongest pillars of the show and has amassed a lot of love and a fan following.

Fans of KD got the devastating news that he will be exiting the show along with all of the star cast, and fans were still skeptical until, Kanwar Dhillon, posted a confirmation of his exit today and wrote an emotional note and said this, “800 episodes & 2.5 years later, a memorable & undoubtedly my career best journey comes to an end soon..#PandyaStore has given me so much professionally & playing #shivapandya has given me a different identity altogether! Such shows don't always come your way & I'm glad this show came my way at a very important time in my career,forever grateful to the show! Last few days on the sets & then it's definitely gonna be a tough goodbye..

Thank you to my loving fans & audience for everything,I have received so much love n appreciation through this show. Each one of you that I have earned as fans & well-wishers,I hope you stay on with me in all the yet-to-be-discovered journey's ahead! , Love & Light, KD”

Fans were really sad that he was leaving the show because Shiva has become an iconic character and also because fans love the chemistry between him and Alice Kaushik.

While the news might have upset them, they only want the best for Kanwar.

