OMG! Kapil Sharma reveals wanted to commit suicide during his downfall says "No one was there to listen to me"

Kapil while promoting his upcoming movie revealed the dark phase of his life, where he said that there was a time when he wanted to commit suicide during the dark phase of his life.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is an ace comedian on television and he has made a name for himself.

Today, he is a huge name in the entertainment business and he has a massive fan following.

His show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The ace comedian also ventured into acting and debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, a huge success at the Box office.

Post that his second movie Firangi in which he turned a producer didn't do well at the Box office and Kapil took a break from Bollywood and returned back to television with his show.

But now he has an upcoming Bollywood movie titled Zwigato where he is the lead in the film and its directed by Nandita Das.

The ace comedian is busy these days promoting his upcoming movie.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai ! Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing his show )  

In a recent interview, Kapil spoke about his dark phase where he revealed that he wanted to commit suicide.

The ace comedian said “I thought about committing suicide, I thought there is nobody with whom I can share what I feel. The place where I come from, mental health is not something that is discussed”

Well, this was during the time Kapil didn’t have a good run at the movies his show had also shut down and there were reports that he was suffering from depression.

Today the ace comedian has fought back the dark phase of his life and has come out as a happier person.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai ! Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing his show

