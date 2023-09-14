OMG! Kapil Sharma warns fans against scammers claiming to sell tickets of his show, says “never charge our audiences a single penny”

Now, actor comedian Kapil Sharma has warned his ardent fans of not falling into the scam of buying tickets for his show The Kapil Sharma Show. An Advertisement has been going viral where the ticket to be audience in the show is shown charged at Rs 4999.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 10:21
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Now, actor comedian Kapil Sharma has warned his ardent fans of not falling into the scam of buying tickets for his show The Kapil Sharma Show. An Advertisement has been going viral where the ticket to be audience in the show is shown charged at Rs 4999. Kapil shared a screenshot of the ad and wrote, “Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people,  thank you.’

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in July, after which Kapil left for a US and Dubai tour. He is currently vacationing in karnataka and gave his fans a glimpse of his lovely holiday.

Fans are excited for The Kapil Sharma Show to make a comeback for its next season. 

There are rumors that it will be back with its next season in October but there is no official confirmation on this yet. 

