OMG! Karan Kundrra addresses Tejasswi Prakash as 'aunty', netizens take offense, check out the tweets

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples on social media. And they have strong solo fandoms as well. The two were clicked at the airport as they returned from a short break.

There is a video where we can see him addressing her as aunty in front of the paps. This has left her fans upset, and angered many netizens. They feel this kind of age-shaming is unacceptable.

There is a difference of nine years between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Many felt this was disrespectful and the actor should be more conscious about his public behaviour.

Respect is the foundation of every relationship, one day this patience will end and bring doomsday for him, once she is out she will fly like Phoenix. @kkundrra grow up before it's too late #KaranKundra #KaranKundrraSquad#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #TejRan pic.twitter.com/bTqWsSxDXj — SABA (@ZINDAGIHOTUMM) August 8, 2023

The video has reminded people of the time when Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita Shetty aunty on Bigg Boss 15. As we know, there is a difference of more than a decade between Tejasswi and Shamita.

But the actress had apologized immediately. Even Karan Kundrra called her an aunty on the show. Many fans want Tejasswi to take a strong stand for her self-respect. Take a look at the tweets...

Here poops pesudo feminist @itsmetejasswi beja aunty fans defending aunty word here ...



Now crying over aunty word



Most of poops comments here



Yes pra ,yes pra #tejran #KaranKundrra https://t.co/FoqwXnMOSY — . (@RAVANA214) August 9, 2023

stfu big time when u hv supported,cried,shouted,defended & idolize the girl who called another girl aunty in NTV & dragged her & u bunch of clowns do nothing but call other ppl nasty names & literally de-ath cursing him coz he joked with his partner,i feel sry for ur existence! — (@suchalikesoul) August 8, 2023

Idiots karan @kkundrra was the first one who called sham it’s Aunty in bb and never even apologised for while teja did crass mentality fans.#tejasswiprakash #tejran https://t.co/85bIr1Kbls — Kiaransarkar (@kiaransarkar) August 8, 2023

I have not seen such a show off guy like him !!

This is disgusting .. calling her aunty

Whatever majak m bhi kyu bol raha hai #tejran https://t.co/1lX0XwUmir — kavya vk (@rashee_14) August 8, 2023

I am praying for the first that @itsmetejasswi



break relation with @kkundrra



uncle who being of age 39 calling 9 years younger gf teju aunty to demean her from his insecurity and toxicity. God will give you karma back. Teju call kk uncle from next time plz.#TejaTroops #tejran https://t.co/T7yflnlwMt — ADI (@DikuG83002) August 8, 2023

BABY se Chachi Aunty-what a degradation of cheater abuser violent cyber bully flop actor loser budha lundra uncle @kkundrra 's behavior towards 9 years younger gf @itsmetejasswi.Shame on kk.Teju should call kk CHACHA or UNCLE infront of paps on his birthday. #tejran #TejaTroops https://t.co/XsMru4Sf7e — ADI (@DikuG83002) August 8, 2023

Well, we can see that fans of the actress are damn upset. In the past, Karan Kundrra has addressed some of the issues on social media even fans of Tejasswi Prakash have protested.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

