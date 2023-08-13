OMG! Karan Kundrra addresses Tejasswi Prakash as 'aunty', netizens take offense, check out the tweets

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples on social media. And they have strong solo fandoms as well. The two were clicked at the airport as they returned from a short break.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples on social media. And they have strong solo fandoms as well. The two were clicked at the airport as they returned from a short break. 

There is a video where we can see him addressing her as aunty in front of the paps. This has left her fans upset, and angered many netizens. They feel this kind of age-shaming is unacceptable. 

There is a difference of nine years between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Many felt this was disrespectful and the actor should be more conscious about his public behaviour.

The video has reminded people of the time when Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita Shetty aunty on Bigg Boss 15. As we know, there is a difference of more than a decade between Tejasswi and Shamita. 

But the actress had apologized immediately. Even Karan Kundrra called her an aunty on the show. Many fans want Tejasswi to take a strong stand for her self-respect. Take a look at the tweets...

Well, we can see that fans of the actress are damn upset. In the past, Karan Kundrra has addressed some of the issues on social media even fans of Tejasswi Prakash have protested.

