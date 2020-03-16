OMG! Karan Kundrra gets miffed with Tejasswi Prakash for this shocking reason

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and recently Karan was miffed with her for this reason.

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where they were contestants.

They were the two popular contestants in the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

The couple is one of the most loved pairs on television and they have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan went to a restaurant to have something and that’s when Karan was a bit miffed with the actress as she called him skinny and hence he didn’t want to have the pizza that was ordered, though the actress said that the food was tasty.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

TejRan these days is ruling the social media platforms and the fans get excited to see them together.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen in the serial Naagin 6 whereas Karan Kundrra was seen as the jailer in Lock Upp Season 1.

