OMG! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he signed a show, only to afford to buy the bike of his dreams, read more

Karan Kundrra is the handsome hunk of the industry whose love for automobiles is known to all. From swanky four-wheelers to two-wheelers, the actor loves living in the fast lane.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 02:30
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is the handsome hunk of the industry whose love for automobiles is known to all. From swanky four-wheelers to two-wheelers, the actor loves living in the fast lane. 

Also read - Wow! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra reveal some interesting facts about their relationship, read more

He often treats his fans to videos of his occasional rides and shares photos with his luxurious vehicles. Now, in a recent interaction about automobiles, the actor made some interesting revelations about his cars and bikes. 

From how his passion for vehicles was ignited since childhood to owning his first dream car; he opened up his heart about his love for automobiles.

In the video, Karan Kundrra is seen showing off his car collection to the video host. As he talks about his bikes, his attention turns to the carbon edition of the Ducati. He shares that it's a nonsense bike and is the girlfriend bike as it requires more care and attention than his girlfriend. 

Further, he shares how he came to own this bike. Karan said, "After the first season of Roadies, me and Rannvijay, we were riding around and we crossed the Ducati showroom which was on Linking Road. I saw the Diavel and I was like what on Earth is that. It was in red and black, so I went in and they said, 'Sir it's 22 lakhs.' I was like, achha, theek hain." 

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant went on to add that he signed a show to own the bike. He added, "That's when I decided I really want this bike. So, I literally signed a show, so I could buy this bike (laughs)"

The actor also talked about his first bike, Harley Davidson, and shared stories behind owning the other vehicles. 

Also read - OMG! Karan Kundrra addresses Tejasswi Prakash as 'aunty', netizens take offense, check out the tweets

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. He also appeared on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Recently, the lovebirds got back after enjoying a monsoon getaway in Lonavla.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he signed a show, only to afford to buy the bike of his dreams, read more
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is the handsome hunk of the industry whose love for automobiles is known to all. From swanky four...
Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra was rumoured to have been considered for Bigg Boss 14 but...
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ever since he became the Shehenshah of Bollywood...
Wow! Are Esha Deol and Sunny Deol going to celebrate RakshaBandhan together this year?
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol has a changed and better relationship with his step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; their tiff...
Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”
MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV...
Exclusive! This is when Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s 5 th season will premier! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:   Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Recent Stories
Ronit
What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sakshi
Must read! Will Sakshi Chopra participate in Bigg Boss 17?
Faltu
OMG! All's well that ends well, Faltu and Ayaan get their happily ever after! Find out more!
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: Aww! Rhea Chakraborty spills the beans on her friendship with Gautam Gulati
Pranali Rathod
Wow! Fans applaud Pranali Rathod’s performance as Akashara as she delivers some of the most heartbreaking scenes! Check out some of the best reactions here!
Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher gets nostalgic while remembering the late Yash Chopra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer