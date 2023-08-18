OMG! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he signed a show, only to afford to buy the bike of his dreams, read more

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is the handsome hunk of the industry whose love for automobiles is known to all. From swanky four-wheelers to two-wheelers, the actor loves living in the fast lane.

He often treats his fans to videos of his occasional rides and shares photos with his luxurious vehicles. Now, in a recent interaction about automobiles, the actor made some interesting revelations about his cars and bikes.

From how his passion for vehicles was ignited since childhood to owning his first dream car; he opened up his heart about his love for automobiles.

In the video, Karan Kundrra is seen showing off his car collection to the video host. As he talks about his bikes, his attention turns to the carbon edition of the Ducati. He shares that it's a nonsense bike and is the girlfriend bike as it requires more care and attention than his girlfriend.

Further, he shares how he came to own this bike. Karan said, "After the first season of Roadies, me and Rannvijay, we were riding around and we crossed the Ducati showroom which was on Linking Road. I saw the Diavel and I was like what on Earth is that. It was in red and black, so I went in and they said, 'Sir it's 22 lakhs.' I was like, achha, theek hain."

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant went on to add that he signed a show to own the bike. He added, "That's when I decided I really want this bike. So, I literally signed a show, so I could buy this bike (laughs)"

The actor also talked about his first bike, Harley Davidson, and shared stories behind owning the other vehicles.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. He also appeared on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Recently, the lovebirds got back after enjoying a monsoon getaway in Lonavla.

