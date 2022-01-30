OMG! Karan Kundrra reveals the SCARIEST moment from Bigg Boss 15 and it has a connection with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 finale has kickstarted with a bang and the ardent viewers can't wait for Salman Khan to announce the winner.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty have reached the top 4 and very soon Deepika Padukone and her Gehnraiyaan team took one name who got evicted from the Top 4.

Well, before all of that happened, Deepika asked the contestants about their memorable moments from the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The actor who has played so strong and his relationship with Tejasswi has been the talk of the town.

Karan and Tejasswi have given major goals. The duo had various ups in their relationships but still went strong.

Well, Karan recollected a moment where he went on his knees for Tejasswi and said that it was the scariest moment from Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi couldn't stop blushing and so did Karan as he had a smile on his face while he revealed about this moment to Deepika.

The viewers can't wait to see these cuties and their most adorable pictures.

