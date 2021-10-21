OMG: Karan Kundrra’s CHOKE SLAM to Pratik Sehajpal has left the netizens fuming with rage!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most controversial reality shows right from the time of its inception.

The show, however, in its 15th season has been attracting criticism from the fans of the show. Infact, actress Hina Khan, who has been a part of the show said that this season looks like a version of RAW or WWF.

Bigg Boss has been drawing criticism online for its more-violent-than-usual new season. In a new video from the house, contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are seen getting aggressive with each other during a task.

At one point, Pratik snatched some blue papers from Karan's hands but the latter did not give them up easily. He grabbed Pratik's neck in his arms and even threw him to the ground, almost imitating a wrestling ‘choke slam’.

People reacting OH MY GAWD he's giving Galis..BUT keep moun vrath when people are beating around others, pinning down, jumping thrashing?!

The so called #BiggBoss reviewers on twitter why are they mum when #KaranKundra is doing violence?!pic.twitter.com/D7AjxkrC3T — Otaku Chan Suzi (@ChanXundji) October 21, 2021

Pratik's fans on Twitter did not take kindly to the incident. “Blood is boiling literally I am too angry now. Why @biggboss is favouring @kkundrra soo much? He is getting on my nerves,” wrote a fan. Another called Karan the ‘damaad’ of Bigg Boss. “#KaranKundra ka gunda Raaj.. Damaad k liye alag se rules hai biggboss k.. ab kuch nai bolega. #ZeeshanKhan ko OTT me sirf dhakka maarne pr bahar nikal dia tha (Karan Kundra is ruling the show like a goon. Bigg Boss has different rules for his ‘son-in-law’. Won't say anything),” they wrote.

Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also commented. "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko (Bigg Boss is waiting until someone gets evicted due to health issues or breaks a bone)," she wrote.



