OMG! Karan Kundrra told Tejasswi Prakash ‘tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai’; find out the REASON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was filled with a lot of drama. Though the show is over, the contestants are making headlines for varied reasons. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are garnering a lot of attention.

In fact, Tejasswi and Karan are right now the hottest couple in town. Whatever they say or do grabs headlines. After winning the show Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi also bagged Ekta Kapoor's most popular TV show franchise, Naagin 6. The actress has quite a chock-a-block schedule, however, she and Karan both manage to grab little time for each other. Recently, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, Tejasswi revealed a lot of things about Karan and her relationship.

When Tejasswi Prakash was asked if Karan by his gestures has won the best boyfriend title after Ranveer Singh, she inquired why only he is getting this title and she is tagged as insecure. Elaborating further on her boyfriend's loving and caring nature, she added, “Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'” She continued, “Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.'”.

