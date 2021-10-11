OMG! Kashmera Shah strikes back at Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla over THIS controversial tweet

MUMBAI: The Kashmera Shah-Rubbna Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla controversy surrounding Bigg Boss is gathering momentum. Taking to Twitter, Kashmera had written: “Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15.”

Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15 — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 9, 2021

To this, Rubina had replied: “Sending you love and strength.” Kashmera was quick to reply and wrote, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u.”

Sending you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) October 10, 2021

Even Abhinav also hit out at Kashmera in his tweet. He wrote with sarcasm: “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB I will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps! #wasteoftweet.”

When contacted to know what her reaction was, Kashmera said, "I don't know why they (read; Rubina and Abhinav) reacted. Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav?"

Added Kashmera, "Also why did other participants not react? Why only these two?"

But didn't Kashmera target them specifically, we asked? Kashmera replied, "I don't target anybody especially where 'Bigg Boss' is concerned. My reaction is of an audience. I think this season is awesome and that what I wrote last season saying that it was boring as hell was something I was also a part of."

Kashmera really wants to know why Abhinav and Rubina have reacted. "Why are only these two reacting? Did no one else eat apples in the house? And Mr A Shukla needs to check IMDB before he comments on my achievements. Please introduce him to Google."

"Anyway, now I am moving on to giving my opinion about people that actually Live and not Exist. So, it's back to my favourite show and there are more charged up contestants this season," Kashmera signed off, clearly hinting that she wasn't missing tonight's 'Bigg Boss 15' episode at least.



