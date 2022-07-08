OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan upset with Aamir Khan?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Aamir Khan, who is currently making headlines for his film Laal Singh Chadha, made an appearance on KBC 14.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 09:00
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show.

Host Amitabh Bachchan is known to take funny digs at the contestants of his show as that helps him break the ice with them. And the latest one who is on the radar of the megastar of Bollywood is Aamir Khan. Yes, you read that right.

ALSO READ:Surprising! Netizens compare Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan with Ranveer Singh, and here is the reason

Aamir Khan, who is currently making headlines for his film Laal Singh Chadha, made an appearance on KBC 14 to participate in the celebration of Independence Day and in the video, Big B can be seen expressing being upset with the superstar for not promoting his quiz show over the years. Aamir and Amitabh's this banter is unmissable and it will definitely leave you in splits.

Talking about Aamir Khan, he can be seen explaining that he never uses social media and even if he has, he has done it to promote his friend's films and shows from the industry. To which immediately the megastar takes a funny dig at the actor asking why he hasn’t yet promoted his show till date. To this, a tad bit embarrassed Aamir folds his hands and says that his show doesn't need to be promoted as it's already a massive hit. And the audience present there couldn't agree more with the actor.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share a great bond. They worked together in the film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ:Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces the first episode of the show

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

