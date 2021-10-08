OMG! Kiku Sharda reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is upset with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sarcar will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film Sardar Udham. A new promo of the episode was shared by Sony on Instagram, in which Kiku Sharda joked that Shah Rukh Khan was upset with Vicky Kaushal.

“You know Shah Rukh Khan ji aapse kaafi kafa hai. Wo sabse keh rahe the ki ‘Vicky Kaushal ne abhi tak meri Josh film kyun nahi dekhi?’" (Shah Rukh is upset with you. He said, ‘Why hasn't Vicky Kaushal seen my film Josh yet'), Kiku informed Vicky.

“How do you know he hasn't watched it yet?” Kapil asked Kiku. “Arre, he keeps asking everyone, 'How's the josh, how's the josh, how's the josh?'” Kiku replied, leaving the audience in splits.

Have a look.

Vicky Kaushal is in splits after Kiku Sharda reveals why Shah Rukh Khan is upset with him. Watch

The phrase ‘How’s the josh' became famous after the release of Vicky's war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie was based on the surgical strikes that took place in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016.

The actor will soon be seen in Sardar Udham. He plays the role of Udham Singh, a ‘revolutionary’ who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in London in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

