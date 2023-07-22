OMG! Kinshuk Mahajan gets emotional as he says his final goodbye to the show, says “Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed”!

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

We exclusively broke the news that Pandya Store would be taking a leap.

With the new promo released and the new cast taking over. The original cast has finally said adieu to the show, as they wrapped up shooting yesterday and shot their final scenes.

We previously told you that The Pandya Store is all set to take a fifteen-year leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead in the show. The makers of the show recently dropped the Generation Leap promo, where it can be seen that the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store.

But before that, the original cast got so emotional on the last day, Shiny Doshi who played Dhara on the show, burst into tears while hugging Alice Kaushik, and then Kanwar Dhillon.

And almost all of the cast had posted their goodbyes to the show, except for Kinshul Mahajan. Well, Kinshuk finally took to Instagram to write an emotional Goodbye to Pandya Store and to Gombi, he said, “This two n a half year long journey has been very special..Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed.”. Check out the whole post here:

Kinshuk defnrtly put into words, how everyone was feeling about him leaving the show.

While Kanwar was joking, the Pandya family will actually be shown dead post the leap and that’s when the Chutki will take over the Pandya store with Suman’s help.

Will you miss the OG Pandyas on the show ?

