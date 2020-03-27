OMG! KKK10: Tejasswi Prakash tells Shivin Narang to respect her as a captain

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is going through some interesting turn of events. Each and every contestant is exploring new fears every day and overcoming them, all thanks to the show's host and their mentor Rohit Shetty.

We all have seen how contestants have laughed, cried, been happy, sad on various occasions in the show.

Also, Tejasswi Prakash has always been a hot topic of discussion on the show. From the participants to the Rohit Shetty, everyone pulls her leg. But Tejasswi is too sweet to take everything sportingly and entertain everyone with her sweet, innocent and fun nature.

In one of the videos doing the rounds of the social media, we can see Tejasswi and Shivin Narang just completed a task and are standing next to Rohit. He salutes Tejasswi for completing it and later talks to Shivin.

That's when things start to get funny when Rohit asks how many nuts were there, to which Tejasswi says 3 and Shivin points out at her behind her back. Everyone starts laughing except the actress as she doesn't know she is being pranked.

Take a look at the video:

Taking Shivin's jibe in a fun way, she tells him to respect her as she is the captain.

Shivin starts laughing on this and so does the other contestants, including host Rohit.

