OMG! Krissan Berroto to quit Ace Of Space 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 12:40 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We exclusively reported about Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande being secret celebritiess and not houseguests in the show (read here: ).

Now, the latest update is that VJ and actress Krissan Berroto is having a tough time in Ace Of Space 2 house.

A source close to the project revealed that the petite actress got an asthama attack during the first task of Ace Of Space and wanted to leave the house immediately.

Krissan was a part of shows like MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Sasural Simar Ka.

That's unfortunate news.

What do you think will happen in the show post Krissan’s medical emergency? Hit the comments section below.

Ace of Space is a game of survival in which participants compete in a series of challenges to win a bigger space to live in.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Krissan Berroto, Ace Of Space 2, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

