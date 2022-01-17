OMG! Krushna Abhishek to solve family dispute with mama Govinda?

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek and his 'mama' Govinda's family battle has time and again made headlines.

Every time the ace Bollywood actor appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna skips shooting which further makes headlines. However, in the latest of the episode of TKSS, Krushna extended a hand of friendship towards Govinda by saying that disputes happen in the family but they will eventually resolve it.

In the latest episode which featured Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan, Krushna, who plays Sapna, told Raveena that he loved her film 'Bade Miyan, Bade Miyan'. She corrected him and said it is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He told her that for him 'Chote Miyan' (Govinda) is 'Bade Miyan' only.

Further, he added, "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Woh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt, it is from him. It is a different matter that he does think of me as one of his own. But it’s okay, it's family and these things happen, we will talk and solve things)."

For the uninitiated, Krushna's wife Kashmera tweeted in 2018 about some 'people who dance for money'. It was taken personally by Sunita who alleged that Kashmera was hinting at Govinda and his latest appearance on Kapil's show.

Although Krushna clarified it was not Govinda but Aarti at which this was hinted at. Sunita was convinced that it was not so. Both Govinda and Sunita cut ties from Krushna and his family. Ever since, the family has had confrontations in the public eye. While Krushna skipped the episode that featured Govinda and Sunita last year, it didn't go down well with the family after they were told it was because of them.

