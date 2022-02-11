OMG! Kumkum Bhagya: Pallavi aka Khyati keswani and Shahana Aka Aparna calls Mughda Chapekar Crazy! Find out why?

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of the weather. Right now, the show is focusing on Prachi and Ranbir and how they are dealing with their ups and downs.

The show has always had great ensemble casts that only uplift the story. One such actor is Khyaati Keswani who plays the role of Pallavi in Kumkum Bhagya. Khyaati is popularly known for Television shows "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi " and was last seen playing a very powerful role on the show "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins " which was beloved.

Khayti plays the role of Pallavi Kohli on the show who is Ranbir's mother and even though her character on the show does not get along with Prachi aka Mughda. They have a really good equation offscreen and Khyati took to Instagram to share a behind the scene photo from a night shoot schedule of Kumkum Bhagya. Aparna plays the role of Shahana on the show and she originally shared that picture.

In the photo you can see Mughda, Aparna, Pooja, Reyna, and Khyati herself, she called the bunch 'crazy people, and all of them look like they are having a good time, take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Pallavi and Alia are plotting to get rid of Prachi from Ranbir's life.

we see that Prachi has vowed to spoil Ranbir and Rhea's Honeymoon. When they are about to leave, Prachi is standing near the car, and Rhea, Pallavi, and Aliya are shocked and don't know what Prachi has planned.

Prachi acts very rudely and didn't stop them on their honeymoon. Rhea and Ranbir are in the car. Rhea thinks about why Prachi let us go, and why did she help us, she arranged a car for us and asks herself why she is overthinking and thinks not to think and should enjoy. Ranbir says why Prachi was smiling today and thinks I came with Rhea to prove to Prachi that I have moved on with her, but what will I tell Rhea if she feels bad.

Only then does Rhea find out that Prachi was behind all this and Rhea was furious!

