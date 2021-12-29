OMG! Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir shares his New Year Resolution! CHECK IT OUT!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline.

The current track of the show is totally focusing on Ranbir and Prachi.

Previously, we saw that the show recently witnessed a leap of one month where a lot of changes took place. The viewers got to see a different side of Prachi where she has become extremely bold and knows how to fight for her rights.

Amid all the chaos happening in Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives, the show is gearing up for some major twists to the story.

Prachi told Shahana that Rhea has done cheating and worn Gajra intentionally so that Ranbir can identify her with the smell of the Gajra.

Ranbir was about to hold Rhea’s hands, but he came to Prachi and said that she is my wife. Rhea gets upset seeing this.

Meanwhile, Krishna Kaul who plays Ranbir in the show has shared his new year's resolution in a behind-the-scenes video posted as an Instagram story, where he is seen sitting in a Vanity van and is seen lip-syncing to the song, 'Kal ho Na Ho ' title track and captioned the story 'My New Years Resolution'.

Check out the story here:

The video is a fun glimpse and takes on New Year's resolution, but still very meaningful.

On the other side, in the show, the ongoing track is telling an interesting story where Pallavi tells Aaliya that half of the things which Prachi told were right.

She further says that she knows the limitations and dignity of relationships.

Meanwhile, Ranbir, Prachi, and Rhea's lives are stuck somewhere and they don't know what to do.

Ranbir will tell Rhea that they are trapped in the triangle of a complicated relationship.

What will happen now? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

