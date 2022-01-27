OMG! Kundali Bhagya: #PreeRan aka Preeta and Karan Finally Re-Unite after High Tension Drama in the Show!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

On their social media handles, the actors of the show often share behind-the-scenes pictures from their shoots, fun banter with co-stars, etc as well as sneak peeks at what audiences can expect from the show.

Shraddha Arya who plays the lead role in the show took to Instagram, to share a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the shows, which finally sees the Reunion of #PreeRan after such high tension drama on the show and them being away.

The sneak peek has fans excited, take a look:

Meanwhile the on the show, Meanwhile on the show, After Preeta takes over Prithvi's dream project, making Prithvi angry, Natasha tells Prithvi that she knows how to stop Preeta, Natasha reminds Prthivi that he brought her with the intention of getting close to Karan but Preeta interrupted in her plans.

Natasha tells Prithvi and Sherlyn that she can handle Preeta. Prithvi stands puzzled and he confronts Sherlyn about Natasha's plan but Sheryln has no clue about what's going to happen.

