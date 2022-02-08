Omg! Kundali Bhagya: PreeRan aka Preeta and Karan near death moment! Details inside!

MUMBAI: From the beginning, viewers have adored Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The show has risen to the top of the ratings, thanks to an outstanding cast. The lead couple, Karan and Preeta, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, respectively, have wowed the audience.

The show had previously taken a two-year hiatus. Preeta is taken aback when she sees Prithvi making Luthra's life a living hell, and she decides to assist them.

The show had previously taken a two-year hiatus. Preeta is taken aback when she sees Prithvi making Luthra's life a living hell, and she decides to assist them.

Fans have been waiting for Preeta and Karan to get back together and see their love blossom amid the chaos and fans might get to see that soon enough screen, In a behind scenes posted on social media, we see that Karan and Preeta are involved in an intensely emotional scene and just hug each other after a near-death experience.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Prithvi plans to kill Preeta using the bomb in coconut.

Prithvi bribes the pandit and asks him to tell everyone that they have to wait for the auspicious time to begin the puja for Lohri. the Luthra family begins to play the ‘truth and dare’ game.

Sherlyn challenges Natasha to dance and she gets happy and starts dancing. During the performance, she gets close to Karan and tries to woo him with her dance.

Preeta gets jealous to see Natasha and Karan's intense dance performance.

The show is Gearing up for a lot of Twists and Turns in the show, it will be interesting to see when and how PreeRan reunites!

