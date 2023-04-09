OMG! Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat lives a very luxurious life, check out some of his most expensive buys here!

MUMBAI: Renowned within the television industry, Paras Kalnawat stands out as a prominent actor and is recognized as one of the most promising emerging talents. He gained attention as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Notably, after a time leap in the show Kundali Bhagya, the well-known Meri Durga actor has joined the cast in a leading role, taking on the responsibility of portraying the new generation of characters.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! A sneak peek into Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat's lavish abode which proves that he believes in living in style

Paras Kalnawat boasts a substantial presence on social media, drawing a substantial fan base. He frequently shares aspects of his life, such as his passion for collecting sneakers, insights into upcoming projects, family moments, and more. His social media posts often showcase his extensive collection of luxury footwear, ranging from Air Jordans to Versace.

Find one of his posts here:

With a penchant for a lavish lifestyle, Paras takes delight in the fruits of his hard work. His indulgences span from the latest high-end mobile phones to their extravagant BMW covers, evoking a sense of envy with his sophisticated taste.

Discover another glimpse of his lifestyle here:

His array of remarkable, high-speed luxury vehicles, including the FIRST BLACK BMW M340i, only enhances his opulent image. However, amidst all his indulgences, it's his passion for sneakers that reigns supreme.

Paras Kalnawat's luxurious lifestyle certainly leaves many of us envious.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART