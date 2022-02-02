OMG! Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta and Karan aka PreeRan’s steamy bathtub moment is something you just can’t miss!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: INTERESTING!!! Preeta reveals THIS to the investors about Prithvi

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Amidst the drama between the families and the chaos that Prithvi has created, fans have been waiting to see Preeta and Karan spending some quality time together and it seems like they have got their wish, as recently they saw, Karan and Preeta share a very romantic moment together. Karan has just got out of the bathtub and has a robe on and Preeta enters the bathroom but slips and it leads to this moment that you can watch here:

Coming back to the drama that we mentioned before, this light-hearted moment comes as a refreshing moment in between too much high tension.

On the show, In the upcoming episode, Preeta starts her speech and faces the danger of electric shock.

But Karan will come to know about it and he will start dancing with Preeta. The duo will share a romantic moment together.

On the other side, Sameer will diffuse the electric connection from the table.

Preeta will be puzzled by Karan's behavior and will question him about it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more Entertainment News!

ALSO READ: OMG! Kundali Bhagya: Srishti Bumps into Sherlyn in the Lohri function, What follows next will Surprise you !