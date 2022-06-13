OMG! Kundali Bhagya's actress Shraddha Arya is not successful in teaching this to her special person, Here's why

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself when she  began modelling when she was 19 years old. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 16:06
OMG! Kundali Bhagya's actress Shraddha Arya is not successful in teaching this to her special person, Here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also readKundali Bhagya: High-Point Drama! Prithvi Malhotra to create a scene during the last rites of Karan Luthra?

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal got married on November 16 2021. Ever since then they have been setting a couple goals. The duo keep posting about their lovey dovey moments on instagram. Recently, she has shared a hilarious video wherein we see Shraddha is teaching her husband a dance step. However, it seems he is not really getting it. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Also read Revealed! Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for THIS reason? Deets inside

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself when she  began modelling when she was 19 years old. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Over the years, Shraddha has played lead roles in a variety of programs including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl. Most importantly, she has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd.

She has also featured in reality series such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye 9. She was also recently seen in Vicky Thakur's music video for Zeher. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Arya Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Dheeraj Dhoopar Tumhari Pakhi Dream girl Paathshaala Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 16:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a lilac tracksuit. In the photos, she can...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disgusting! Pakhi has an evil eye to separate Virat and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupamaa: Revenge! Barkha to use Adhik and Sara to take over the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy...
WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Harleen-vicky
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
Latest Video