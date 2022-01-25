OMG! Kundali Bhagya's #PreeRan Aka Preeta and Karan have got the 'Pushpa' Fever but with a twist! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Shraddha who recently recovered from Covid-19 is back and sets and in full form to work. Her co-star and on-screen love interest Dheeraj Dhoopar took to Instagram to welcome his reel wife, with a cute selfie and captioned the 'Crime partner is back'. The Reel couple is back to work in full swing and has started posting content on their Social media accounts as well.

From the looks of the behind-the-scenes of the show, it seems that the show is going to celebrate 'Lohri' soon. In the BTS pictures and video, the cast seems decked up in proper Punjabi outfits with Turbans and Parandas.

Preeta Aka Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram to share a Dance video with Dheeraj Dhoopar and it looks like the 'Pushpa' craze has gotten to #PreeRan as well.

The duo is dancing on the Viral track 'Oo Antava ' from Pushpa starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans are going over the Video, Check it out:

The couple is definitely giving a Punjabi twist to the South hit.

Meanwhile on the show, After Preeta takes over Prithvi's dream project, making Prithvi angry, Natasha tells Prithvi that she knows how to stop Preeta, Natasha reminds Prthivi that he brought her with the intention of getting close to Karan but Preeta interrupted in her plans.

Natasha tells Prithvi and Sherlyn that she can handle Preeta. Prithvi stands puzzled and he confronts Sherlyn about Natasha's plan but Sheryln has no clue about what's going to happen.

