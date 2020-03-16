OMG! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya gets severely injured, Check out

Rishabh Luthra enters Luthra house at the most crucial time in Preeta's life.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 18:41
OMG! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya gets severely injured, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. 

Also read  Kundali Bhagya: Major Drama! Preeta finally realizes her worth and decides to leave the mansion

In this video we see that Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta is shooting for the upcoming sence. However, an object comes out of nowhere and mildly touches her shoulder. Though nothing major happens to her she writes in her caption '' A Harmless Accident on Set. Since No one got hurt (Fortunately), it can serve as a #Meme #Ouch Though #KundaliBhagya #MyExpression'' Take a look at the video

Check out the video 

Also read  EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya to take a leap of 5 years in the show

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh Luthra enters Luthra house at the most crucial time in Preeta's life. Rishabh would reveal a massive truth regarding Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plans. Also, he shall unveil the atrocities he suffered in the past while he was in imprisonment.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Vinny Arora Zee TV ZEE5 Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Anjum Sanjay Ruhi Preeta Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 18:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff Hotness! Shraddha Arya left netizens in awe, Check out her mesmerizing pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Oh no! Poonam Pandey in legal trouble again
MUMBAI: The Goa police have filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay in...
Sad! Sidhu Moose Wala’s cremation: Father Balkaur Singh paid tribute to his beloved son by doing this
MUMBAI: Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on the 29th of May. The nation mourns his untimely...
Explosive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani to get hitched?
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She recently posted...
Udaariyaan: AWW! Tejo waits for her Fateh, dresses up as a dulhan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln said goodbye to Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Aditya Chopra invested 2 years on VFX to make 'Samrat Prithviraj'
Aditya Chopra invested 2 years on VFX to make 'Samrat Prithviraj'
Latest Video