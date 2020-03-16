OMG! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya gets severely injured, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we see that Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta is shooting for the upcoming sence. However, an object comes out of nowhere and mildly touches her shoulder. Though nothing major happens to her she writes in her caption '' A Harmless Accident on Set. Since No one got hurt (Fortunately), it can serve as a #Meme #Ouch Though #KundaliBhagya #MyExpression'' Take a look at the video

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh Luthra enters Luthra house at the most crucial time in Preeta's life. Rishabh would reveal a massive truth regarding Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plans. Also, he shall unveil the atrocities he suffered in the past while he was in imprisonment.

