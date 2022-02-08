OMG! Ladki waale to win the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Shiva and Aryan share a hint

Bharti and Rupali shared a reel where she revealed that by the next year, these ladies who are moms are planning their second child as a single child needs a companion, while Bharti is planning for one and Rupali shall plan for two kids. Well, let's see who keeps the promise between the two. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 15:53
Shiva-Aryan

MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

As we had exclusively revealed that Bharti and Harsh are all set to grace the show and now, Bharti dares Abhimanyu and Aryan to show their abs while Akshara being the possessive wife runs behind to cover him with his coat, but Arjun keeps trying to stop her. After a dance battle with Bharti, she calls them both the winner for having such fit and attractive bodies. You wouldn't want to miss out on this cute and hot episode. 

Bharti will carry Akshara in her arms and reveals that Akshara weighs lesser than even her baby. Bharti and Harsh will come as Salim and Anarkali while this Anarkali will find a new Salim in Harshvardhan and romance with him. Later, Bharti and Rupali shared a reel where she revealed that by the next year, these ladies who are moms are planning their second child as a single child needs a companion, while Bharti is planning for one and Rupali shall plan for two kids. Well, let's see who keeps the promise between the two. 

Talking the upcoming episode is going to be Banni's wedding special where Pandya Parivaar, Shahs and Kapadias, Rathores and Chavans will be a part of their wedding as Ladki and Ladke wale. We will see Banni and Yuvaan dressed as Bride and Groom, while Virat and Anuj give a stellar performance Imlie leaves them all spellbound with her sexy moves. We will see Mamaji and Rakhi Dave's Hum Aapke Hai Koun's Iconic performance. 

Now, we got our hands on Kanwar and Fahmaan's camaraderie on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar while singing they hint that they have been winning the rounds, should we say that this time Ladki Wale will take the money home? Check out the video:

 

 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 15:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: High Drama! Anuj and Anupama walk out of the Shah house, Anupama pretends to be fine
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
What! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti tried to kidnap this person from the sets, but failed terribly| Deets Inside
MUMBAI:Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He...
HILARIOUS! Ulka Gupta reveals one dish that her Banni Chow co-star Pravisht Mishra likes the most and it has a connection with her
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  It stars Ulka...
Channa Mereya: What! Rajwant is the villain for Aditya, supports Ginni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
OMG! “I hadn’t auditioned for Pavitra Rishta, my audition was taken for a serial called ‘Parichay’ but Ekta Kapoor thought I was perfect for Purvi” – Asha Negi
MUMBAI: Asha Negi is a well-known television actress and she rose to fame with her character “Purvi Deshmukh” in...
Woah! Yesha Rughani is having a ball of a time with her family, deets inside
MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is a brilliant actress in our television industry. With her portrayal of Gungun in the Star Plus...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media
Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media
Latest Video