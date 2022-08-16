OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora gets once again massively trolled for her Independence Day attire, see reactions

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has been surfacing headlines due to a MMS scandal that went viral on social media. However, later the actress clarified that it was not her and while talking about it she got emotional as well.

Now, today, once again Anjali is in the news for getting trolled. The actress was seen posing with a flag. She was wearing a midriff revealing crop top and jeans and was trolled for her outfit.

Also Read: Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

A netizen wrote, “Tirange ko nahi khudko dikha rahi hai.” Another Instagram user commented, “This is disrespect of Indian flag.” One more netizen wrote, “Iske hath me tirangaa accha nhi lgta h isne to sari hads par kardi asleel ta me.” We wonder what Anjali has to say about these trolls.

Anjali was a social media sensation but became a household name after her stint in Lock Upp. She was the second runner-up of the show and managed to stay in news because of her romantic angle with Munawar Faruqui.

Also Read: OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora surfaces headlines due to her MMS video that goes viral

There have been reports that Anjali will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16. But, there’s no official announcement about it. A couple of days ago, she celebrated the success of her song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re by cutting a cake with the paparazzi.

Credit: BollywoodLife