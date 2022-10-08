OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora surfaces headlines due to her MMS video that goes viral

Tik Tok queen Anjali Arora was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut that had Munawar Fauruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey and many other contestants

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 17:23
MUMBAI: Tik Tok star Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp, is in news for her alleged leaked MMS video on social media that has gone viral.

There are several netizens who are claiming that the video features Anjali. However, there's nothing that proves the claim to be true. Some Internet users are also saying that the video doesn't have Anjali Arora but someone else who looks like her. The actress so far has not said anything about the leaked video.

Also Read:Shocking! I can even disrespect Anjali Arora; that is the comfort level I have with her: Munwar Faruqui

Anjali is known for her popularity on social media. It was her music video 'Kacha Badam' that catapulted her to fame. She has a huge fan following on social media as well.

Even though she had taken a liking to Munawar Fauruqui, her co-contestant in Lock Upp, Anjali is currently dating digital creator Akash Sansanwal. She was quoted saying, "Akash is very special to me, and we have a strong bond. He definitely has a special place in my heart, but we aren’t engaged."

Also Read:Shocking! Anjali Arora gets brutally trolled as she gets spotted at the airport; netizens say, “The media should know who to click and who not to and these days she looks like a Kachha Badam”

Anjali's fans are waiting to see her on Bigg Boss OTT as well. While speaking to BT in the same interview, she remained diplomatic. "I won’t be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not ( laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye," said she.

 

Credit: ETimes

