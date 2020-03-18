OMG! Look what happened to Nia Sharma AKA Brinda on the set of Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is currently seen as Naagin Brinda in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural drama series Naagin 4. The actress is slaying in her role and fans are simply loving her for it.

Nia has proved to be a perfect choice to play the role of Naagin in the show with her stellar performance. Nia is paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the role of Dev. Their jodi has become an instant hit among the viewers and they simply love seeing them together on the screen.

We all know how the cast of Naagin 4 have fun on the sets of the show between the shots. Several BTS videos and pictures are doing the rounds of the social media where we see them clicking selfies or having a good time with each other.

The latest video on Instagram shows Nia posing exactly like a mannequin while her co-star is taking the video. It seems Nia was extremely tired but kept her energy up by having some fun time with her co-actors.

Take a look at the video:

Also, shoots are being cancelled on the sets of the shows, but the cast and crew of Naagin 4 seem to be still shooting and are taking extra precautions to ensure maximum safety of everyone.

What do you think about Nia's video? Tell us in the comment section.