Omg! Look who recreated Deepika Padukone's Cannes look from the sets of TMKOC

Everyone from Gokuldham Society will come together for an intense face-off between Babita and Jethalal in the sport of badminton.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 13:25
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a longest-running sitcom that was first aired in 2008 and is now in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes. 

Priya Ahuja who plays the character of Reporter Rita Shrivastav in the show  has reacted to Deepika Padukone's Cannes 22 look. The actor simply slayed the look with elegance and confidence matching up Deepika. Take a look at the video to see her pictures

Check out the pictures 

Meanwhile in the show, Everyone from Gokuldham Society will come together for an intense face-off between Babita and Jethalal in the sport of badminton. We will be seeing them in a competitive and sporty avatar as Jethalal challenges Babita to the game while Iyer confidently asserts, “You cannot beat Babita.”

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

