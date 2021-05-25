OMG! Look who surprised Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The intriguing tale has been entertaining the audience.

A lot of drama is going on in the ongoing track of the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer show. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts. While everyone is all praise for Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma is also impressing viewers with her performance and her beautiful looks.

Madalsa Sharma as Kavya has won hearts. Playing a negative character is not so easy but Madalsa Sharma is doing well. The team of Anupamaa is shooting in Silvassa and hence the actors are missing their families. Madalsa Sharma recently received a beautiful surprise from her husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty and her parents.

The actress was elated to see her family and shared pictures with them on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘When your family gives you a surprise visit on set!!!!’ Madalsa Sharma's reel family also joined her family picture.

Meanwhile, in the story, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya's life will take a turn after Aniruddh will deny giving her divorce while Vanraj is shocked to know about Anupamaa's cancer. It will be interesting to see what will happen next.

