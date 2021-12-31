OMG! LOVE TRIANGLE brewing on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but there's a TWIST

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given us a reason to binge-watch it.

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story which has left the viewers intrigued.

A lot of drama is currently going on in the show which is keeping the viewers at the edge of the seat.

We all know that the show has a huge star cast and they all have a gala time shooting together.

The star cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most happening teams and we can clearly see their bonding on social media.

The actors leave no chance to have fun on the sets.

From creating funny reels to posing for unlimited selfies and playing pranks, the star cast has a gala time on the sets.

And now, a fun reel shared by Ajay Nagrath who plays the role of Adi shows how a love triangle is blooming between him, his on-screen wife Brinda, and Priya's sister Sara.

Take a look:

Well, this reel became extremely popular among the fans and even they couldn't stop themselves from commenting on this video.

It seems a love triangle is brewing between these three.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments,

