OMG! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya gets the CUTEST nickname from THIS Anupamaa co-star

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya recently took to Instagram to share a very cute story from the sets of Anupamaa. Check it out here.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:47
MADALSA SHARMA

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast are loved dearly by the audience. 

Rupali Ganguli plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now. 

In the latest episode, The Shah family finally welcomed Kinjal and her newborn baby into their home. Rakhi tells the family that she doubts Toshu will be able to take care of Kinjal and the baby. Everyone is shocked as to why Rakhi is thinking this way.

Toshu is worried that Rakhi might reveal his extramarital affair to the family and then he would lose Kinjal and the baby.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: FOMO! Anuj is missing out on a lot of family time with Anupama away at the Shahs; will his insecurities get the best of him?

While all this is going on on-screen, off-screen the cast never fails to share bits from the shoot with their fellow cast members. Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya recently shared the story that Sagar Parekh, who recently replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar, posted on his handle.

Sagar gave a cute nickname to the beautiful co-star. Check out the video here:

The cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen which makes the show even more successful as they are able to compliment each other on-screen. The audience has been loving all the bits the cast shares on social media and never fails to pour in love for them.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Upcoming Twist! Kinjal to attempt suicide after overhearing about Paritosh’s betrayal?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Sudanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Choti Anu BTS StarPlus TellyChakkar Vanraj Kavya Instagram Reel trending Madalsa Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that Star...
OMG! Anjali Arora reveals that she misses the friendship that she had with Munawar Faruqui; says “If he is not interested in keeping the friendship I can’t do anything”
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
Interesting! All You Need to Know About National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's Family! Read more!
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna has quickly skyrocketed to become one of the most desirable actors in the country. With her...
Wow! Newest Naagin Amandeep Sidhu recreates the iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor Khan! And you can’t miss it!
MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
INTERESTING TRIVIA! Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in this 8-year-old audition video
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! Arshad Sabri roped in for Buzzflix OTT's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Rashmika
Interesting! All You Need to Know About National Crush Rashmika Mandanna's Family! Read more!
Latest Video