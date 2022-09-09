OMG! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya gets the CUTEST nickname from THIS Anupamaa co-star

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast are loved dearly by the audience.

Rupali Ganguli plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now.

In the latest episode, The Shah family finally welcomed Kinjal and her newborn baby into their home. Rakhi tells the family that she doubts Toshu will be able to take care of Kinjal and the baby. Everyone is shocked as to why Rakhi is thinking this way.

Toshu is worried that Rakhi might reveal his extramarital affair to the family and then he would lose Kinjal and the baby.

While all this is going on on-screen, off-screen the cast never fails to share bits from the shoot with their fellow cast members. Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya recently shared the story that Sagar Parekh, who recently replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar, posted on his handle.

Sagar gave a cute nickname to the beautiful co-star. Check out the video here:

The cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen which makes the show even more successful as they are able to compliment each other on-screen. The audience has been loving all the bits the cast shares on social media and never fails to pour in love for them.

