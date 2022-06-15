OMG! Mahabharat fame Rumi Khan escapes brutal car accident, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Rumi Khan, who recently joined the cast of the television show, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, escaped a freak accident while driving. The actor was driving back home when he felt something is falling.

Rumi was quoted saying, “I was driving back to my home and I was just about to reach. It was just then when I suddenly felt something was falling over… Luckily, I could stop my car on time. Just when I stopped and came out of the car, a tree fell over. The heavy branches smashed the door and the car shield. By God’s grace, luckily, I escaped. But yes, I have faced heavy damage.”

Rumi, who was last seen on the television show Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 2017, returned to the small screen after a gap of 5 years. He will play an antagonist in Alibaba. The actor shared, “It’s one of the central characters, which has grey shades. He is a fearless commander who can make things happen. One thing common between my character and the real me is that we love horses.”

Rumi has earlier featured in television shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Mahabharat, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh among others.

Rumi Khan, who is known for featuring in Bollywood movies like ‘Baby’, ‘Karle Pyaar Karle’ and ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’.

Credit: ETimes