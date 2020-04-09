News

OMG! Mahhi Vij ABUSES Paras Chhabra fans for targeting her and Jay Bhanushali

An agitated Mahhi abused Paras Chhabra fans who were trolling her and husband Jay Bhanushali

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Apr 2020 01:32 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about Paras Chhabra fans attacking Jay Bhanushali for recording charity video and calling the same a publicity stunt. Ever since Jay posted his opinion about celebrities shouldn’t record the videos while doing charity, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans attacked his and wife Mahhi’s timeline with hate comments.

Paras and Jay shares a cold vibe since they had a war of words during an episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras Chhabra fans claimed that Jay tweeted just to settle scores with Paras.

Mahhi too, had an ugly experience with Paras Chhabra fans during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge days as she supported her husband. During that period, Mahii lashed out at fans for involving her daughter in the entire fiasco.

This time around too, Mahhi lost her cool and went ahead to abuse trolls. She later expressed that apart from being a celebrity, she is a human too, and thus she reacted by abusing.

Have a look at the tweets:

What are your views on this controversy? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

